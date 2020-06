Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Summer Vacation Rental at The Cays. Gorgeous south facing four bedroom home. If you enjoy entertaining then look no further, this home features an open floor plan, downstairs bedroom with bathroom, one car garage, A/C and disappearing sliding patio doors from dining room and living room leading to a large patio with amazing water views. Kayak or Paddle Board right from your backyard. Extensive upgrades through out the home including a new boat dock that accommodate a 45 ft boat slip.