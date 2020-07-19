All apartments in Coronado
4 Antigua Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Antigua Ct

4 Antigua Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

4 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Waterfront View of San Diego Bay, 40 foot boat slip, absolutely gorgeous three bedroom Condo with two car garage. Room for your water toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

