Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 4 Antigua Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
4 Antigua Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4 Antigua Ct
4 Antigua Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Waterfront View of San Diego Bay, 40 foot boat slip, absolutely gorgeous three bedroom Condo with two car garage. Room for your water toys.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 Antigua Ct have any available units?
4 Antigua Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4 Antigua Ct have?
Some of 4 Antigua Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4 Antigua Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4 Antigua Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Antigua Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4 Antigua Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 4 Antigua Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4 Antigua Ct offers parking.
Does 4 Antigua Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Antigua Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Antigua Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4 Antigua Ct has a pool.
Does 4 Antigua Ct have accessible units?
No, 4 Antigua Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Antigua Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Antigua Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118
Similar Pages
Coronado 1 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College