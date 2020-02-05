All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 372 I Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
372 I Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

372 I Ave

372 I Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

372 I Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1Bd/1Ba Home, large back yard. 1 Car garage. - Home with a large back yard, near shopping, parks and beach.
1Br/1Ba, 1 car detached garage.

(RLNE1866550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 I Ave have any available units?
372 I Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
Is 372 I Ave currently offering any rent specials?
372 I Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 I Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 I Ave is pet friendly.
Does 372 I Ave offer parking?
Yes, 372 I Ave offers parking.
Does 372 I Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 I Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 I Ave have a pool?
No, 372 I Ave does not have a pool.
Does 372 I Ave have accessible units?
No, 372 I Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 372 I Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 I Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 I Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 I Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College