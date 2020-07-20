All apartments in Coronado
366 H Ave

366 H Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

366 H Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 H Ave have any available units?
366 H Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 H Ave have?
Some of 366 H Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 H Ave currently offering any rent specials?
366 H Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 H Ave pet-friendly?
No, 366 H Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 366 H Ave offer parking?
Yes, 366 H Ave offers parking.
Does 366 H Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 H Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 H Ave have a pool?
No, 366 H Ave does not have a pool.
Does 366 H Ave have accessible units?
No, 366 H Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 366 H Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 H Ave has units with dishwashers.
