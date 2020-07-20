215 D Street

Amenities

Available 07/07/19 Cute Upstairs Studio Apartment in Coronado - Property Id: 67524



Super cute cozy upstairs end studio in the Tropicana complex. Complex is walking distance to bay, Ferry, shops and restaurants, has a swimming pool and common area with gas grill and bike racks. Laundry on site. Kitchen has nice stainless steel appliances stove and refrigerator. Breakfast bar idea spot to put a couple stools for eating, lots of cabinets. Main room has beautiful shinny hardwood floors, ceiling fan and canned lights, Closet is very deep and has cabinets above and drawers below, so good storage, wall mounted A/C and heating unit, nice bathroom has tub and storage under pedestal sink and medicine cabinet. One year lease, credit check required, offered by Broker - Sandy Booth CalBRE # 00964554. Call to discuss 619-233-3910 or 619-341-4884

No Dogs Allowed



