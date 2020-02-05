1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman pool tennis court

Summer Vacation Rental - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/9e39a8db-63d0-444c-b773-4b88b0faef51/



Luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath Rental ! Split Floor plan

Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in the Coronado Shores in El Encanto Building offers beautiful Ocean and Bay views. Updated and fully furnished. Granite counter tops and travertine floors throughout. Community offers: access to the white sandy beach, swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and a 24 hour doorman/ security available. Walk to the famous Hotel Del Coronado, shopping and dinning in the Coronado Village.. Rent range is around $14,000 depending on season and length of stay.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5433825)