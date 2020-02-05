All apartments in Coronado
1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:16 PM

1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009

1810 Avenida Del Mundo · (619) 930-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
doorman
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
pool
tennis court
Summer Vacation Rental - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/9e39a8db-63d0-444c-b773-4b88b0faef51/

Luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath Rental ! Split Floor plan
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in the Coronado Shores in El Encanto Building offers beautiful Ocean and Bay views. Updated and fully furnished. Granite counter tops and travertine floors throughout. Community offers: access to the white sandy beach, swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and a 24 hour doorman/ security available. Walk to the famous Hotel Del Coronado, shopping and dinning in the Coronado Village.. Rent range is around $14,000 depending on season and length of stay.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5433825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have any available units?
1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have?
Some of 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 offer parking?
No, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have a pool?
Yes, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 has a pool.
Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have accessible units?
No, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Avendia Del Mundo #1009 does not have units with dishwashers.
