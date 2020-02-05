1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower. Tastefully redecorated with all new furniture and furnishings last year! All new appliances in the kitchen. Both bedrooms and living-room have smart TV's, wifi and outside balcony access with views. Gated private security, underground parking, 4 swimming pools, health club, tennis and one of Southern California's most spectacular white sandy beaches. Walk to the historic Hotel Del Coronado, the yacht club and and all the lively activity of town. **Rate varies by month**. Rented by the month and also seasonally. Call us for details. 26-night minimum. Small pet considered.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



CalBRE# 00907967



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3296958)