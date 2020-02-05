All apartments in Coronado
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601

1780 Avenida Del Mundo · (619) 435-7780 ext. 206
Location

1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower. Tastefully redecorated with all new furniture and furnishings last year! All new appliances in the kitchen. Both bedrooms and living-room have smart TV's, wifi and outside balcony access with views. Gated private security, underground parking, 4 swimming pools, health club, tennis and one of Southern California's most spectacular white sandy beaches. Walk to the historic Hotel Del Coronado, the yacht club and and all the lively activity of town. **Rate varies by month**. Rented by the month and also seasonally. Call us for details. 26-night minimum. Small pet considered.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

CalBRE# 00907967

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3296958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have any available units?
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have?
Some of 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 does offer parking.
Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 has a pool.
Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601 does not have units with dishwashers.
