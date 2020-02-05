All apartments in Coronado
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404

1760 Avenida Del Mundo · (619) 200-1635
Location

1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure. This is an Ocean Front 3Bd/3BA Condo completely renovated floor to ceiling with top of the line materials and luxurious furnishings.
Coronado Shores complex amenities include access to four impeccable pools and spas, eight championship tennis courts, two beach front club houses, fitness center, private access to one of top beaches in the country, This highly desired community is gated with 24/7 Doorman. Near shopping and restaurants. Located near famous hotel Del Coronado.

Coronado is made up of approximately 30 square miles of land. About 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities
You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.

(RLNE1866541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have any available units?
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have?
Some of 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 offer parking?
No, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have a pool?
Yes, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 has a pool.
Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have accessible units?
No, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404 does not have units with dishwashers.
