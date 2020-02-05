1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool tennis court

Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure. This is an Ocean Front 3Bd/3BA Condo completely renovated floor to ceiling with top of the line materials and luxurious furnishings.

Coronado Shores complex amenities include access to four impeccable pools and spas, eight championship tennis courts, two beach front club houses, fitness center, private access to one of top beaches in the country, This highly desired community is gated with 24/7 Doorman. Near shopping and restaurants. Located near famous hotel Del Coronado.



Coronado is made up of approximately 30 square miles of land. About 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities

You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.



