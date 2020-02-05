All apartments in Coronado
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

1710 Avenida Del Mundo

1710 Avenida Del Mundo · (619) 733-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
tennis court
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished. The Shores has great amenities; 4 pools and spas, a newly renovated fitness center, beach club, 8 tennis courts and a 24 hour doorman. Steps from iconic Hotel Del Coronado and a short walk into the wonderful shopping, dining, parks and entertainment on Orange Ave. Avail $3,750 May 2019, $6,000 Aug 2019. BOOKED Mar,Apr,Jun,July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have any available units?
1710 Avenida Del Mundo has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have?
Some of 1710 Avenida Del Mundo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Avenida Del Mundo currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Avenida Del Mundo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Avenida Del Mundo pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo offer parking?
No, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo has a pool.
Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have accessible units?
No, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Avenida Del Mundo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Avenida Del Mundo has units with dishwashers.
