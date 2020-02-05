1710 Avenida Del Mundo

Amenities
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished. The Shores has great amenities; 4 pools and spas, a newly renovated fitness center, beach club, 8 tennis courts and a 24 hour doorman. Steps from iconic Hotel Del Coronado and a short walk into the wonderful shopping, dining, parks and entertainment on Orange Ave. Avail $3,750 May 2019, $6,000 Aug 2019. BOOKED Mar,Apr,Jun,July.