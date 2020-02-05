17 Spinnaker Way

Amenities

Bay Home with Pool - Great family vacation home located in the Coronado Cays with open views to the Bay. Enjoy the privacy of the backyard with a built in BBQ and swimming pool. The spacious kitchen leads into the dining room that has a table that seats 8. The large family room is equipped with TV and surround sound. There is a large living room with views of the water. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower, balcony and a King size bed. Available JUNE 15TH THROUGH AUGUST 15TH. Call for booking.



