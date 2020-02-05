All apartments in Coronado
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

17 Spinnaker Way

17 Spinnaker Way · No Longer Available
Location

17 Spinnaker Way, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Bay Home with Pool - Great family vacation home located in the Coronado Cays with open views to the Bay. Enjoy the privacy of the backyard with a built in BBQ and swimming pool. The spacious kitchen leads into the dining room that has a table that seats 8. The large family room is equipped with TV and surround sound. There is a large living room with views of the water. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower, balcony and a King size bed. Available JUNE 15TH THROUGH AUGUST 15TH. Call for booking.

(RLNE4477441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Spinnaker Way have any available units?
17 Spinnaker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
Is 17 Spinnaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Spinnaker Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Spinnaker Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way offer parking?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way does not offer parking.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way have a pool?
Yes, 17 Spinnaker Way has a pool.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Spinnaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Spinnaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.
