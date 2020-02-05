1523 1st St, Coronado

Amenities
The best location at a great price!
Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.
This beautiful place is located within 5 min driving to Coronados best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and 10 minutes driving to San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs, 6 min boating to the convention center ,15 min the Balboa park, 15 min to the zoo and 25 min drive to sea world.
Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* 780 Sq.ft [or] 72 M2
* 1 min walk to the bay
* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV
* Car garage parking
* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center
* Gym , Pool , Business center, Hot tub
* Cable Television, DVD player and Internet
Email to book this amazing place! I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices.
Please ask for more information.