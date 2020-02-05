All apartments in Coronado
1523 1st St, Coronado

1523 1st Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price!

Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

This beautiful place is located within 5 min driving to Coronados best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and 10 minutes driving to San Diego hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs, 6 min boating to the convention center ,15 min the Balboa park, 15 min to the zoo and 25 min drive to sea world.

Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* 780 Sq.ft [or] 72 M2

* 1 min walk to the bay

* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV

* Car garage parking

* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center

* Gym , Pool , Business center, Hot tub

* Cable Television, DVD player and Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 1st St, Coronado have any available units?
1523 1st St, Coronado has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 1st St, Coronado have?
Some of 1523 1st St, Coronado's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 1st St, Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
1523 1st St, Coronado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 1st St, Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 1523 1st St, Coronado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1523 1st St, Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 1523 1st St, Coronado does offer parking.
Does 1523 1st St, Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 1st St, Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 1st St, Coronado have a pool?
Yes, 1523 1st St, Coronado has a pool.
Does 1523 1st St, Coronado have accessible units?
No, 1523 1st St, Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 1st St, Coronado have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 1st St, Coronado does not have units with dishwashers.
