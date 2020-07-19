Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1506 Escondido Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 Escondido Lane
1506 Escondido Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1506 Escondido Lane, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 Escondido Lane have any available units?
1506 Escondido Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1506 Escondido Lane have?
Some of 1506 Escondido Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1506 Escondido Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Escondido Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Escondido Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Escondido Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 1506 Escondido Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Escondido Lane offers parking.
Does 1506 Escondido Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Escondido Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Escondido Lane have a pool?
No, 1506 Escondido Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Escondido Lane have accessible units?
No, 1506 Escondido Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Escondido Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Escondido Lane has units with dishwashers.
