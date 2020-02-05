All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1200 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1200 5th Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1200 5th Street

1200 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1200 5th Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fred Giovanetti Buy-SellSanDiego.com 858.405.6858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 5th Street have any available units?
1200 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 5th Street have?
Some of 1200 5th Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1200 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1200 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1200 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1200 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College