All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1107 F Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1107 F Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:59 PM

1107 F Avenue

1107 F Ave · (619) 400-7583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views. Private office or 4th bedroom. Elevator, multi-zone heat/AC. Sonos sound system. Set among historic mansions on one of best streets in Coronado. Convenient access from street and alley. Separate, fully contained 2 bdrm/2 bth ADU-Guest House with full kitchen/WD can be added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 F Avenue have any available units?
1107 F Avenue has a unit available for $17,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 F Avenue have?
Some of 1107 F Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 F Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 F Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 F Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1107 F Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1107 F Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1107 F Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1107 F Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 F Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 F Avenue have a pool?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1107 F Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 F Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 F Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1107 F Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity