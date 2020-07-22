Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1014 5th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1014 5th
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:50 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1014 5th
1014 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
1014 5th St, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1014 5th have any available units?
1014 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1014 5th have?
Some of 1014 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1014 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1014 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1014 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 1014 5th offer parking?
No, 1014 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1014 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 5th have a pool?
No, 1014 5th does not have a pool.
Does 1014 5th have accessible units?
No, 1014 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 5th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118
Similar Pages
Coronado 1 Bedroom Apartments
Coronado 2 Bedroom Apartments
Coronado 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Coronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College