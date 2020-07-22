All apartments in Coronado
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:50 PM

1014 5th

1014 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 5th St, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 5th have any available units?
1014 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 5th have?
Some of 1014 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 5th currently offering any rent specials?
1014 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 5th pet-friendly?
No, 1014 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1014 5th offer parking?
No, 1014 5th does not offer parking.
Does 1014 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 5th have a pool?
No, 1014 5th does not have a pool.
Does 1014 5th have accessible units?
No, 1014 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 5th has units with dishwashers.
