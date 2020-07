Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments courtyard hot tub internet access online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Now offering a $99 Deposit Special. Call us today for more information. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Life is about more than workor the time it takes to get you there. Its about soaking up sun-filled days, unwinding on a calm evening, or seizing the moment whenever the time is right. At Avana Springs, we have created a community that lets you experience life to the fullest. Our airy one- and two-bedroom apartment residences are newly renovated with comfortable, modern furnishings. Inviting indoor and outdoor lounges, lush green spaces, and glistening pools all welcome you to relax and recharge. Located only minutes to Coronas freeways and major commuter routes, the distance between work and all of the things youve worked for just got shorter.