Parcwood Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal playground tennis court

Located in the heart of Corona, California, Parcwood Apartments has a great combination of quick accessibility to Anaheim and Orange County, while also offering a quiet retreat to call home. Our apartments are available in studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, giving you the flexibility to choose the right home for your needs.



Each apartment has wood-style flooring throughout, creating a polished look with the added bonus of being easy to clean. Regardless of your choice between a studio, one, two or three bedroom floor plan, each home features open plan living between the kitchen, dining, and living area.



As a resident at Parcwood Apartments, you also have access to resort-style pools, tennis courts, and a fitness center, so whether you are looking to stay fit, be active or just enjoy the outdoors, all is possible without even leaving the beautifully landscaped grounds of Parcwood Apartments. Your next home at Parcwood Apartments is waiting for you.