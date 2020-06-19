973 Naples Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

973 Naples Dr. is a darling, corner SINGLE STORY, POOL home located in the highly sought after Mountain Gate community in So. Corona. The property is 1219 sq. ft., featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open and spacious floor plan with tons of natural light via many windows and vaulted ceilings. Separate living room with fireplace and built in entertainment alcove. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Master bedroom with two closets, master bath with dual sinks and a tub and shower combo. Two good size secondary rooms with mirrored closet doors. Laminate floors and ceiling fans throughout. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool and spa, and a nice area for your backyard furniture with mountain views. Washer and dryer is in the 2-car garage. Tot lot across from the property. Property is just behind the distinguished Eisenhower Elementary, within walking distance to Citrus Hills Elementary and near Santiago High School, Mountain Gate Park, shopping, restaurants, minutes to Skyline Hiking Trails. easy access to freeways and the new Foothill Parkway extension to Green River Rd.! Hurry, this won't last long. ***SMALL PETS ONLY wth DEPOSIT*** Please: Beware of CRAIGSLIST SCAMS. We are not advertised on Craigslist.

