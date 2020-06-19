All apartments in Corona
Find more places like 973 Naples Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corona, CA
/
973 Naples Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:36 AM

973 Naples Drive

973 Naples Drive · (951) 768-3845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

973 Naples Drive, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
973 Naples Dr. is a darling, corner SINGLE STORY, POOL home located in the highly sought after Mountain Gate community in So. Corona. The property is 1219 sq. ft., featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open and spacious floor plan with tons of natural light via many windows and vaulted ceilings. Separate living room with fireplace and built in entertainment alcove. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Master bedroom with two closets, master bath with dual sinks and a tub and shower combo. Two good size secondary rooms with mirrored closet doors. Laminate floors and ceiling fans throughout. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool and spa, and a nice area for your backyard furniture with mountain views. Washer and dryer is in the 2-car garage. Tot lot across from the property. Property is just behind the distinguished Eisenhower Elementary, within walking distance to Citrus Hills Elementary and near Santiago High School, Mountain Gate Park, shopping, restaurants, minutes to Skyline Hiking Trails. easy access to freeways and the new Foothill Parkway extension to Green River Rd.! Hurry, this won't last long. ***SMALL PETS ONLY wth DEPOSIT*** Please: Beware of CRAIGSLIST SCAMS. We are not advertised on Craigslist.
973 Naples Dr. is a darling, corner SINGLE STORY, POOL home located in the highly sought after Mountain Gate community in So. Corona. The property is 1219 sq. ft., featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open and spacious floor plan with tons of natural light via many windows and vaulted ceilings. Separate living room with fireplace and built in entertainment alcove. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Master bedroom with two closets, master bath with dual sinks and a tub and shower combo. Two good size secondary rooms with mirrored closet doors. Laminate floors and ceiling fans throughout. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool and spa, and a nice area for your backyard furniture with mountain views. Washer and dryer is in the 2-car garage. Tot lot across from the property. Property is just behind the distinguished Eisenhower Elementary, within walking distance to Citrus Hills Elementary and near Santiago High School, Mountain Gate Park, shopping, restaurants, minutes to Skyline Hiking Trails. easy access to freeways and the new Foothill Parkway extension to Green River Rd.! Hurry, this won't last long. ***SMALL PETS ONLY wth DEPOSIT*** Please: Beware of CRAIGSLIST SCAMS. We are not advertised on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Naples Drive have any available units?
973 Naples Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Naples Drive have?
Some of 973 Naples Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
973 Naples Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
No, 973 Naples Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 973 Naples Drive offer parking?
Yes, 973 Naples Drive does offer parking.
Does 973 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 Naples Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Naples Drive have a pool?
Yes, 973 Naples Drive has a pool.
Does 973 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 973 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Naples Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 973 Naples Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr
Corona, CA 92881
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl
Corona, CA 92879
Metro on Main
418 N Main St
Corona, CA 92880
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St
Corona, CA 92880
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr
Corona, CA 92882
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr
Corona, CA 92883
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr
Corona, CA 92882
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr
Corona, CA 92879

Similar Pages

Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms
Corona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Pool
Corona Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity