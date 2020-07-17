1035 La Terraza Circle

Amenities
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views. Nice kitchen, granite counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances, maple stained cabinets, breakfast bar, tile floor, breakfast nook, ceiling fan, crown molding, living room, plush carpet throughout, granite counters in both baths, walk-in closet, inside laundry, storage closet, one car garage, association pool and spas, BBQ's, Gym, clubhouse, close to shopping, Costco, restaurants and freeways. Ready for Move In!!