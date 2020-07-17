All apartments in Corona
1035 La Terraza Circle

1035 La Terraza Circle · (951) 217-8878
Location

1035 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA 92879
Corona Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Corona Hills! Gated Community, 941 Sq/Ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 decks, one for each bedroom with nice views. Nice kitchen, granite counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances, maple stained cabinets, breakfast bar, tile floor, breakfast nook, ceiling fan, crown molding, living room, plush carpet throughout, granite counters in both baths, walk-in closet, inside laundry, storage closet, one car garage, association pool and spas, BBQ's, Gym, clubhouse, close to shopping, Costco, restaurants and freeways. Ready for Move In!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 La Terraza Circle have any available units?
1035 La Terraza Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 La Terraza Circle have?
Some of 1035 La Terraza Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 La Terraza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1035 La Terraza Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 La Terraza Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1035 La Terraza Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1035 La Terraza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1035 La Terraza Circle offers parking.
Does 1035 La Terraza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 La Terraza Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 La Terraza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1035 La Terraza Circle has a pool.
Does 1035 La Terraza Circle have accessible units?
No, 1035 La Terraza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 La Terraza Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 La Terraza Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
