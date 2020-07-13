All apartments in Contra Costa Centre
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Walnut Ridge

121 Roble Rd · (424) 348-4686
Location

121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA 94597

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00B-305 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,401

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 00B-408 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 00B-208 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00D-105 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Walnut Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Avalon Walnut Ridge, located in the heart of the East Bay at Contra Costa Centre is steps from the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART Station. These apartments come in studios, one and two bedroom designs that feature modern kitchens with all appliances including a washer and dryer in each home, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful views of the courtyard or Mount Diablo. Luxury amenities include outdoor pools and spas, two state-of-the art-fitness centers, Fitness On Demand programming, courtyards with lush landscaping, and barbecue grills with seating areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional:
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
fee:
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease; Carport: $30/month; Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $90-$120/month (Varies on size)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have any available units?
Avalon Walnut Ridge has 9 units available starting at $2,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Walnut Ridge have?
Some of Avalon Walnut Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Walnut Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Walnut Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Walnut Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge offers parking.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge has a pool.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have accessible units?
No, Avalon Walnut Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Walnut Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Walnut Ridge has units with air conditioning.

