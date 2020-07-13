Amenities
Avalon Walnut Ridge, located in the heart of the East Bay at Contra Costa Centre is steps from the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART Station. These apartments come in studios, one and two bedroom designs that feature modern kitchens with all appliances including a washer and dryer in each home, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful views of the courtyard or Mount Diablo. Luxury amenities include outdoor pools and spas, two state-of-the art-fitness centers, Fitness On Demand programming, courtyards with lush landscaping, and barbecue grills with seating areas.