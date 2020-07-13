Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Walnut Ridge, located in the heart of the East Bay at Contra Costa Centre is steps from the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART Station. These apartments come in studios, one and two bedroom designs that feature modern kitchens with all appliances including a washer and dryer in each home, spacious walk-in closets and beautiful views of the courtyard or Mount Diablo. Luxury amenities include outdoor pools and spas, two state-of-the art-fitness centers, Fitness On Demand programming, courtyards with lush landscaping, and barbecue grills with seating areas.