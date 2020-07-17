All apartments in Contra Costa Centre
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217

3183 Wayside Plaza · (888) 910-8030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA 94597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Some highlights:

A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station. Next to the Iron Horse trail for those who like to run/walk/bicycle

2 big master bedrooms, 2 full bath condo on the second floor with elevator.
Corner unit, fireplace, balcony
Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite top and stylish cabinets
Secured upscale building with gates
Gated underground garage parking; secure bicycle room
In-unit washer and dryer. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave included
Easy exit to 680. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping, Club Sport, the Iron Horse trail (for walking, running and biking)

Amenities

Pool / Gym / Jacuzzi
Big patio above pool area for relaxation

Nearby:

Starbucks / Sprouts / Walgreen / Safeway / CVS
Pleasant Hill Bart Station
Right next to the Iron Horse Trail
Easy access to 680

Pet allowed with pet deposit (1 dog or cat under 20 pounds)

Utilities/charges paid by tenant(s)
Landscaping, water, garbage paid by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have any available units?
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have?
Some of 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 currently offering any rent specials?
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 is pet friendly.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 offer parking?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 offers parking.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have a pool?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 has a pool.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have accessible units?
No, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217 has units with air conditioning.
