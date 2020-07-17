3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217

Amenities
Some highlights:
A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station. Next to the Iron Horse trail for those who like to run/walk/bicycle
2 big master bedrooms, 2 full bath condo on the second floor with elevator.
Corner unit, fireplace, balcony
Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite top and stylish cabinets
Secured upscale building with gates
Gated underground garage parking; secure bicycle room
In-unit washer and dryer. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave included
Easy exit to 680. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping, Club Sport, the Iron Horse trail (for walking, running and biking)
Pool / Gym / Jacuzzi
Big patio above pool area for relaxation
Nearby:
Starbucks / Sprouts / Walgreen / Safeway / CVS
Pleasant Hill Bart Station
Right next to the Iron Horse Trail
Easy access to 680
Pet allowed with pet deposit (1 dog or cat under 20 pounds)
Utilities/charges paid by tenant(s)
Landscaping, water, garbage paid by owner