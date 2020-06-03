All apartments in Contra Costa Centre
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza #110

3173 Wayside Plaza · (209) 455-7122
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA 94597

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location. One of the best units in Centerre Place complex: Vaulted ceilings in living room, private balcony, all windows have privacy with views of trees, green space, and Iron Horse Trail. Full size laundry. Desirable Walnut Creek location with easy access to BART, freeway, restaurants and shopping. The complex is well maintained and provides a pool, spa, gym, conference room, large patio area, camera-monitored parking garage, bike storage and an elevator.
Very strict HOA management in place but that is what keeps this building in the top tier of places to live.
Call River Drive Properties at (209) 455-7122 for details.

DRE# 02038235

(RLNE5734970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have any available units?
3173 Wayside Plaza #110 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have?
Some of 3173 Wayside Plaza #110's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 currently offering any rent specials?
3173 Wayside Plaza #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 pet-friendly?
No, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Contra Costa Centre.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 offer parking?
Yes, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 does offer parking.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have a pool?
Yes, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 has a pool.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have accessible units?
No, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3173 Wayside Plaza #110 does not have units with air conditioning.
