3173 Wayside Plaza #110

Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location. One of the best units in Centerre Place complex: Vaulted ceilings in living room, private balcony, all windows have privacy with views of trees, green space, and Iron Horse Trail. Full size laundry. Desirable Walnut Creek location with easy access to BART, freeway, restaurants and shopping. The complex is well maintained and provides a pool, spa, gym, conference room, large patio area, camera-monitored parking garage, bike storage and an elevator.

Very strict HOA management in place but that is what keeps this building in the top tier of places to live.

