Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage range Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub online portal playground pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience Palm Lake Apartments, where your home blends into a lush landscape of manicured lawns, shady trees, curving pathways, and shimmering lagoons. Relax and enjoy the sun from your balcony or patio, enhanced by the singing of birds or the splash of a fountain on the lake. Swim a few laps in our pool or get a great workout in our fully-equipped fitness room. Each apartment has a variety of features including abundant closet and storage space, a full-capacity dishwasher, all-electric air conditioning and heat, refrigerator, microwave, and a self-cleaning oven.