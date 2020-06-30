All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Mountain View

1220 Monument Blvd · (925) 320-3382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA 94520

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B12 · Avail. now

$1,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit I20 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit H19 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
media room
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
With the Concord BART station only one and a half miles away and direct access to Highway 24 and 680, Mountain View residents are always with the flow of traffic. San Francisco is only 24-miles away while San Jose is within 50 minutes. Walking distance from the theater, shopping plaza, fitness center, and Starbucks. Our 162 apartment homes are spread over 14 buildings, each standing two-stories high with newly remodeled units with LVT flooring and redwood kitchen cabinets. Mountain View Apartments residents have breathtaking views of the Mt. Diablo. We're located between downtown Concord and Pleasant Hill, where you can enjoy our landscaped courtyards and large swimming pool. Call us today to schedule your personal tour. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-Based on credit/background
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned carport: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View have any available units?
Mountain View has 5 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mountain View have?
Some of Mountain View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View pet-friendly?
No, Mountain View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View offers parking.
Does Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View has a pool.
Does Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain View has units with air conditioning.
