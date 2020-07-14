All apartments in Concord
Find more places like Diablo View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
Diablo View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Diablo View

Open Now until 6pm
4265 Clayton Rd · (925) 406-3510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diablo View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
carport
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Diablo View & Villa Diablo Apartments in Concord, CA, where life is sweet. In our pet-friendly apartments, you will find two beautiful garden communities near the foot of Mount Diablo.

Fall in love with the easy access to Downtown Concord, Walnut Creek, and Clayton, and all the great shopping, dining, employment, and recreational opportunities that those areas provide. You can hike the tails on Diablo, revel in the shops and restaurants at Broadway Plaza, or enjoy fresh farm produce or live music at Todos Santos Plaza.

Whether you have an electric car or no car, our Apartments in Concord offers charging stations for electric vehicles and a prime location that makes walking to your destination like Safeway, CVS, and the US Post Office fast and easy! We are also conveniently located by the bus stop and Concord BART just two miles away.

Call and schedule a tour of a home you deserve here at Diablo View & Villa Diablo.

Fully Remodeled Apartments in a Charming Community

Diab

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 Assigned carport per unit; all uncovered are on a first come basis. Covered lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diablo View have any available units?
Diablo View has 2 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Diablo View have?
Some of Diablo View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diablo View currently offering any rent specials?
Diablo View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diablo View pet-friendly?
Yes, Diablo View is pet friendly.
Does Diablo View offer parking?
Yes, Diablo View offers parking.
Does Diablo View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diablo View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diablo View have a pool?
Yes, Diablo View has a pool.
Does Diablo View have accessible units?
Yes, Diablo View has accessible units.
Does Diablo View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diablo View has units with dishwashers.
Does Diablo View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Diablo View has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Diablo View?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St
Concord, CA 94520
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St
Concord, CA 94519
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd
Concord, CA 94520
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with ParkingConcord Apartments with Pool
Concord Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity