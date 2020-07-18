All apartments in Concord
Location

5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 192 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included. The grounds are well cared for and has a community pool, basketball court and clubhouse. Central heat and air. Water and garbage are included in the rent. There are 2 designated parking places. Close to shopping, Clayton Valley High School and Newhall Park.
This is a minimum one year lease at $2295.00.00/mo. and a $2500.00 security deposit.
Maximum 2 vehicles allowed per unit. No commercial vehicles allowed to park on the premises.

* This property does not accept pets
* Owner pays water and garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

For additional view information, please call Rently at 925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby Cal DRE #01849474
Property Manager
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have any available units?
5055 Valley Crest Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have?
Some of 5055 Valley Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Valley Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Valley Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Valley Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Valley Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Valley Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 Valley Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Valley Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5055 Valley Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 Valley Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5055 Valley Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5055 Valley Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
