5055 Valley Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included. The grounds are well cared for and has a community pool, basketball court and clubhouse. Central heat and air. Water and garbage are included in the rent. There are 2 designated parking places. Close to shopping, Clayton Valley High School and Newhall Park.

This is a minimum one year lease at $2295.00.00/mo. and a $2500.00 security deposit.

Maximum 2 vehicles allowed per unit. No commercial vehicles allowed to park on the premises.



* This property does not accept pets

* Owner pays water and garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



For additional view information, please call Rently at 925-290-6055



Jill Goolsby Cal DRE #01849474

Property Manager

925-658-1415 x 5

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.