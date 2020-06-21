Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly accessible dog park parking pool garage internet access tennis court

4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California. This home went through a full modern remodel about one year ago and you will not be disappointed! Walk into high-end vinyl flooring throughout. Formal step-down living room and large dining area in the front of the home. Kitchen/family room combo makes a great setting for entertaining or watching over the family! You can view the backyard from the kitchen with ample windows and sliding glass doors. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets with some glass panel doors, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash high-end SS appliances, island, and pendant lighting.



4 good sized bedrooms and closets. Modern bathrooms with designer tile shower walls, quartz top vanity cabinets, and tile flooring. Very open and bright home with modern touches throughout. Washer and dryer included with the home. Landscaped front and backyard. Newer central heat and air. WIFI garage door opener from your phone!



Walking distance to the community HOA pool. The community also has an HOA run dog park and tennis courts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

- The tenant must carry renter’s insurance & present proof of renter’s insurance before or at the time of move-in.

- Tenant is to pay for all utilities.

- Gardening is paid for by the landlord

- There is a $30.00 application processing fee for each applicant over 18, which includes credit, background, & evictions check.

- You must include pay stubs or some proof of income with an application to verify employment.

- Any current landlord recommendation letter if applicable.

- No Pets Allowed. Current Licensed Service Animals specifically trained to Aid a person with a disability are welcome

- Rent amount $4,000 Deposit $5,000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852122)