All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 4414 Prairie Willow Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4414 Prairie Willow Ct.

4414 Prairie Willow Court · (925) 876-9411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA 94521
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. · Avail. Jul 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California. This home went through a full modern remodel about one year ago and you will not be disappointed! Walk into high-end vinyl flooring throughout. Formal step-down living room and large dining area in the front of the home. Kitchen/family room combo makes a great setting for entertaining or watching over the family! You can view the backyard from the kitchen with ample windows and sliding glass doors. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets with some glass panel doors, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash high-end SS appliances, island, and pendant lighting.

4 good sized bedrooms and closets. Modern bathrooms with designer tile shower walls, quartz top vanity cabinets, and tile flooring. Very open and bright home with modern touches throughout. Washer and dryer included with the home. Landscaped front and backyard. Newer central heat and air. WIFI garage door opener from your phone!

Walking distance to the community HOA pool. The community also has an HOA run dog park and tennis courts.
_______________________________________________________________________________
- The tenant must carry renter’s insurance & present proof of renter’s insurance before or at the time of move-in.
- Tenant is to pay for all utilities.
- Gardening is paid for by the landlord
- There is a $30.00 application processing fee for each applicant over 18, which includes credit, background, & evictions check.
- You must include pay stubs or some proof of income with an application to verify employment.
- Any current landlord recommendation letter if applicable.
- No Pets Allowed. Current Licensed Service Animals specifically trained to Aid a person with a disability are welcome
- Rent amount $4,000 Deposit $5,000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have any available units?
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have?
Some of 4414 Prairie Willow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. does offer parking.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. has a pool.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. has accessible units.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4414 Prairie Willow Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4414 Prairie Willow Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St
Concord, CA 94520
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity