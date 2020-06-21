All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 15 2020

3946 Hidden Grove Ln.

3946 Hidden Grove Lane · (925) 825-7283
Location

3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA 94519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3946 Hidden Grove Ln. · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2287 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This home is 2287 sq ft and has central air & heat, living room, family room, dining room, gorgeous kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 car garage, laundry room nice yards & patio, easy freeway access and more!!

Monthly rent: $3400
Security deposit: $3400
SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

For viewing information call Alex (925)207-8617
AAA Property Management DRE License #00856331

(RLNE3340082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

