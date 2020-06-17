All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2754 Mayfair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
2754 Mayfair Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2754 Mayfair Avenue

2754 Mayfair Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2754 Mayfair Avenue, Concord, CA 94520
Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2754 Mayfair Avenue Concord CA · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5856198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have any available units?
2754 Mayfair Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have?
Some of 2754 Mayfair Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Mayfair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Mayfair Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Mayfair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2754 Mayfair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Mayfair Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2754 Mayfair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2754 Mayfair Avenue has a pool.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2754 Mayfair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2754 Mayfair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Mayfair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Mayfair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2754 Mayfair Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St
Concord, CA 94520
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity