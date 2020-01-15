930 W 130th St

Amenities
Ramos Property Management - Property Id: 105129
2 unit homes, beautiful spacious property with privacy, 9,400 sqft plus space, long driveway, 2 car back parking port, brick fenced front and backyard, fruit trees, recently remodeled. 2 separate homes, 2 separate rents.
Home
Freshly painted interior, built 2005, 2 bedroom, 1 bath with washer dryer hook up, large spacious kitchen, dining and large spacious living room, large shared backyard. Private entrance rent call for details
Call/Text: 310-714-1743
email: propertymanagement930@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105129
Property Id 105129
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5441194)