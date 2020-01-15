930 W 130th St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ramos Property Management - Property Id: 105129



2 unit homes, beautiful spacious property with privacy, 9,400 sqft plus space, long driveway, 2 car back parking port, brick fenced front and backyard, fruit trees, recently remodeled. 2 separate homes, 2 separate rents.



Home

Freshly painted interior, built 2005, 2 bedroom, 1 bath with washer dryer hook up, large spacious kitchen, dining and large spacious living room, large shared backyard. Private entrance rent call for details



Call/Text: 310-714-1743

email: propertymanagement930@yahoo.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105129

Property Id 105129



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5441194)