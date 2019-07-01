6624 Delta Avenue

Amenities

Now Leasing a wonderful one bedroom apartment that has fresh paint, LVT plank flooring and many recent upgrades. This upper level walk up has lots of windows for ample natural lighting, a large kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinets for plenty of storage,and a full wardrobe closet in the bedroom. An open floor plan makes the apartment feel larger than the already ample 600 square feet. Parking is included and water and gardening are paid by the landlord.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

