6624 Delta Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6624 Delta Avenue

6624 Delta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Delta Avenue, Compton, CA 90221
College Square

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Leasing a wonderful one bedroom apartment that has fresh paint, LVT plank flooring and many recent upgrades. This upper level walk up has lots of windows for ample natural lighting, a large kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinets for plenty of storage,and a full wardrobe closet in the bedroom. An open floor plan makes the apartment feel larger than the already ample 600 square feet. Parking is included and water and gardening are paid by the landlord.

***ON OR AFTER the availability date, keys will be available for check out from our office to view this unit: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Be sure to bring your ID, as well as a $20 cash key deposit. ***

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Delta Avenue have any available units?
6624 Delta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
Is 6624 Delta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Delta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Delta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 Delta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Delta Avenue offers parking.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Delta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue have a pool?
No, 6624 Delta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6624 Delta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Delta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Delta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Delta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
