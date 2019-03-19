500 N Willowbrook

Amenities
Check out this spectacular High Ceiling 3 Story Town Home in Compton, CA! On the first level of this home you will find a two car garage, atop of this sits the 2nd story where the ample living room, dining area and kitchen are located! The large kitchen comes equipped with cabinets, washer/dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Conveniently located minutes away from the Blue line and Compton Community center this home is perfection. Make this your next home and join this great Community. New carpet and paint throughout the home!
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 1/26 10:30-12!
Rent: $2000.00
Deposit: $2000.00
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee
*NO PETS*
*Gated Community
*Large 2 Car Garage
*Patio
*Central A/C & Heat
Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
