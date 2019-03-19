All apartments in Compton
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
500 N Willowbrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 N Willowbrook

500 N Willowbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

500 N Willowbrook Ave, Compton, CA 90220
Downtown Compton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this spectacular High Ceiling 3 Story Town Home in Compton, CA! On the first level of this home you will find a two car garage, atop of this sits the 2nd story where the ample living room, dining area and kitchen are located! The large kitchen comes equipped with cabinets, washer/dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Conveniently located minutes away from the Blue line and Compton Community center this home is perfection. Make this your next home and join this great Community. New carpet and paint throughout the home!

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 1/26 10:30-12!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT RPMLONGBEACH.COM

Rent: $2000.00
Deposit: $2000.00
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee

*NO PETS*
*Gated Community
*Large 2 Car Garage
*Patio
*Central A/C & Heat

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Willowbrook have any available units?
500 N Willowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 500 N Willowbrook have?
Some of 500 N Willowbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Willowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N Willowbrook is pet friendly.
Does 500 N Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Willowbrook offers parking.
Does 500 N Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Willowbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Willowbrook have a pool?
No, 500 N Willowbrook does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, 500 N Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 N Willowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 N Willowbrook has units with air conditioning.
