Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 416 S Taper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
416 S Taper Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 S Taper Avenue
416 South Taper Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
416 South Taper Avenue, Compton, CA 90220
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Tenant responsible for all utilities (including water).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have any available units?
416 S Taper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Compton, CA
.
Is 416 S Taper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 S Taper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S Taper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Compton
.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Compton 1 Bedroom Apartments
Compton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Compton Apartments with Balconies
Compton Apartments with Parking
Compton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
El Camino College-Compton Center
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine