Compton, CA
416 S Taper Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

416 S Taper Avenue

416 South Taper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

416 South Taper Avenue, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

ceiling fan
ceiling fan
Tenant responsible for all utilities (including water).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S Taper Avenue have any available units?
416 S Taper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
Is 416 S Taper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 S Taper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S Taper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S Taper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 S Taper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
