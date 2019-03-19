Rent Calculator
2327 E Myrrh Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2327 E Myrrh Street
2327 East Myrrh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Compton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2327 East Myrrh Street, Compton, CA 90221
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
QUALITY OF LIFE IN ONE OF THE MOST DEVELOPING CITIES. ENTIRE COMPLEX GOING THROUGH EXTENSIVE RENOVATION. PRIVATE, SECURE, PLACE TO CALL HOME THEY ARE RENTING FAST, DONT MISS OUT !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have any available units?
2327 E Myrrh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Compton, CA
.
Is 2327 E Myrrh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2327 E Myrrh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 E Myrrh Street pet-friendly?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Compton
.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street offer parking?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not offer parking.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have a pool?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have accessible units?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 E Myrrh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 E Myrrh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
