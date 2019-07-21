Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 1502 N Elva Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
1502 N Elva Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1502 N Elva Avenue
1502 North Elva Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1502 North Elva Avenue, Compton, CA 90222
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Cozy two bedroom one bath With den, ready to move-in property with a huge backyard detached garage.
(RLNE3046236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have any available units?
1502 N Elva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Compton, CA
.
What amenities does 1502 N Elva Avenue have?
Some of 1502 N Elva Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1502 N Elva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 N Elva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 N Elva Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 N Elva Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1502 N Elva Avenue offers parking.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 N Elva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 N Elva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 N Elva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 N Elva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 N Elva Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 N Elva Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Compton 1 Bedroom Apartments
Compton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Compton Apartments with Balconies
Compton Apartments with Parking
Compton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
El Camino College-Compton Center
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine