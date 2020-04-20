All apartments in Compton
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:57 AM

1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.

1339 1/2 E Schinner St · (562) 989-9835 ext. 676
Location

1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA 90221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house. This is a rear house situated on a large lot and comes with a 2 car garage with automatic door opener. The house boasts a main living/dining room with vaulted ceilings, and a basic kitchen that comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. There is a separate room adjacent to the main living room that can be used as an office, TV room or as a guest bedroom. The bedroom is very large and has a separate entry door to the exterior as well. Water, Gas and trash are included. Small Pets OK

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5685693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have any available units?
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have?
Some of 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. currently offering any rent specials?
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. is pet friendly.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. offer parking?
Yes, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does offer parking.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have a pool?
No, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does not have a pool.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have accessible units?
No, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. does not have units with air conditioning.
