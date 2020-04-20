Amenities

1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house. This is a rear house situated on a large lot and comes with a 2 car garage with automatic door opener. The house boasts a main living/dining room with vaulted ceilings, and a basic kitchen that comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. There is a separate room adjacent to the main living room that can be used as an office, TV room or as a guest bedroom. The bedroom is very large and has a separate entry door to the exterior as well. Water, Gas and trash are included. Small Pets OK



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5685693)