Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 7168 Kuhl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Commerce, CA
/
7168 Kuhl Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7168 Kuhl Drive
7168 Kuhl Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7168 Kuhl Drive, Commerce, CA 90040
Veterans Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have any available units?
7168 Kuhl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commerce, CA
.
Is 7168 Kuhl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7168 Kuhl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7168 Kuhl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commerce
.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7168 Kuhl Drive offers parking.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have a pool?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have accessible units?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7168 Kuhl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7168 Kuhl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Cudahy, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Downey, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Norwalk, CA
Alhambra, CA
Compton, CA
Whittier, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Paramount, CA
El Monte, CA
Bellflower, CA
South Whittier, CA
Temple City, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles