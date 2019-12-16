Rent Calculator
All apartments in Commerce
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:33 PM
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue, Commerce, CA 90040
Rosini
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedrooms one bath , front patio and one parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have any available units?
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commerce, CA
.
Is 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Fitzgerald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commerce
.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue offers parking.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have a pool?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Fitzgerald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
