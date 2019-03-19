Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with private backyard , driveway and garage. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in kitchen, brand new stove , dishwasher and microwave oven. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have any available units?
1546 S Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, CA.
What amenities does 1546 S Eastern Ave have?
Some of 1546 S Eastern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 S Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1546 S Eastern Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.