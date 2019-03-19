All apartments in Commerce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1546 S Eastern Ave

1546 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Eastern Avenue, Commerce, CA 90040

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with private backyard , driveway and garage. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in kitchen, brand new stove , dishwasher and microwave oven. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have any available units?
1546 S Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, CA.
What amenities does 1546 S Eastern Ave have?
Some of 1546 S Eastern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 S Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1546 S Eastern Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 S Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1546 S Eastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1546 S Eastern Ave does offer parking.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 S Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 1546 S Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 1546 S Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 S Eastern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 S Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 S Eastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
