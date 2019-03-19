1546 S Eastern Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with private backyard , driveway and garage. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in kitchen, brand new stove , dishwasher and microwave oven. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living area