Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2217 Cahuilla Street

2217 Cahuilla Street · (909) 256-7005 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA 92324
Reche Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2217 Cahuilla Street · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds. Has a spacious master suite complete with 2 walk in closets, balcony, master bathroom with shower and tub and plenty of storage throughout. Full bed room and bath downstairs. Fireplace in the living room. Close to schools, shopping and freeways and 2 miles form LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY. Has one car detached garage and plenty of visitor parking. Enjoy Pool and Spa, quiet neighborhood, and walking trails. This is a great place to live and relax.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions or Judgments
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. Pet Negotiable: 1 small dog only, pet deposit required
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Apply now at orangetreepm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have any available units?
2217 Cahuilla Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2217 Cahuilla Street have?
Some of 2217 Cahuilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Cahuilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Cahuilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Cahuilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Cahuilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colton.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Cahuilla Street offers parking.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Cahuilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Cahuilla Street has a pool.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Cahuilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Cahuilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Cahuilla Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Cahuilla Street does not have units with air conditioning.
