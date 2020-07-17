2217 Cahuilla Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds. Has a spacious master suite complete with 2 walk in closets, balcony, master bathroom with shower and tub and plenty of storage throughout. Full bed room and bath downstairs. Fireplace in the living room. Close to schools, shopping and freeways and 2 miles form LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY. Has one car detached garage and plenty of visitor parking. Enjoy Pool and Spa, quiet neighborhood, and walking trails. This is a great place to live and relax.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions or Judgments

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. Pet Negotiable: 1 small dog only, pet deposit required

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

Apply now at orangetreepm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886408)