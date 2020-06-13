All apartments in Clovis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3031 Austin Lane

3031 Austin Ln
Location

3031 Austin Ln, Clovis, CA 93619

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
- Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.

This brand NEW single story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island. Master bedroom situated in the back of the house away from guest bedrooms. Master bath w/ dual sinks, tub, shower stall and walk-in closet, 2 guest bedrooms and a DEN/BONUS room off hallway. The beautiful upgrades and finishes throughout include tile floors, carpets in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave, garbage disposal, tankless water heater, central heating & air conditioning. 2-car garage with electric opener. The front yard is landscaped w/ drip system and the backyard includes a patio. Yard Service INCLUDED for front yard (maintained by HOA). Take Ashlan Avenue to Locan Avenue, turn right onto Austin Lane. Located close to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school, Freedom Elementary, parks, shopping and freeways. Community includes a park with playground and bike paths. Renter's Insurance Required. Addendum: CC&R's and House Rules. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Austin Lane have any available units?
3031 Austin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clovis, CA.
What amenities does 3031 Austin Lane have?
Some of 3031 Austin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Austin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Austin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Austin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Austin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clovis.
Does 3031 Austin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Austin Lane does offer parking.
Does 3031 Austin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Austin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Austin Lane have a pool?
No, 3031 Austin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Austin Lane have accessible units?
No, 3031 Austin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Austin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Austin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Austin Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3031 Austin Lane has units with air conditioning.
