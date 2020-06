Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator. DO NOT DISTURB. Available October 1, 2019.