All apartments in Clovis
Find more places like 1456 Plymouth Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clovis, CA
/
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1456 Plymouth Rock Road

1456 Plymouth Rock Way · (559) 340-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clovis
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA 93612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1456 Plymouth Rock Road · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in bathrooms, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances including electric range, dishwasher, and microwave; garbage disposal, laundry hookups in garage with washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2-car garage with automatic opener, 2 private balconies; enclosed back patio. Take Shaw Avenue to N. Villa Avenue, then turn right onto Plymouth Rock Road, Community POOL! Located in CLOVIS UNIFIED school district! Close to Freeway, schools, parks, shopping; walking distance from Restaurants. Addenda to be signed: CC&R's. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. Pets very strictly negotiable (1 small pet under 20lbs).

(RLNE5836234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have any available units?
1456 Plymouth Rock Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have?
Some of 1456 Plymouth Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Plymouth Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Plymouth Rock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Plymouth Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road does offer parking.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road has a pool.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Plymouth Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1456 Plymouth Rock Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1456 Plymouth Rock Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clovis 2 BedroomsClovis Apartments with Balcony
Clovis Apartments with PoolClovis Dog Friendly Apartments
Clovis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity