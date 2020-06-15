1456 Plymouth Rock Road

Amenities

REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in bathrooms, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances including electric range, dishwasher, and microwave; garbage disposal, laundry hookups in garage with washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2-car garage with automatic opener, 2 private balconies; enclosed back patio. Take Shaw Avenue to N. Villa Avenue, then turn right onto Plymouth Rock Road, Community POOL! Located in CLOVIS UNIFIED school district! Close to Freeway, schools, parks, shopping; walking distance from Restaurants. Addenda to be signed: CC&R's. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. Pets very strictly negotiable (1 small pet under 20lbs).



(RLNE5836234)