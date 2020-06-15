274 Red Mountain Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Cloverdale - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, This home has a large living area, with a fireplace! Open design allows visibility from the kitchen to the living room to easily spend time with guests. Large kitchen space includes, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plus has a delightful kitchen nook for a dining table! Lots of windows with nice light throughout house. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 2 car garage with washer and dryer, work bench and plenty of storage cabinets. Fenced in backyard with patio, room for a garden. Heating & A/C. Cherry tree in front yard. 55 and over community. Pets negotiable.



(RLNE5845649)