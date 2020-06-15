All apartments in Cloverdale
Find more places like 274 Red Mountain Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cloverdale, CA
/
274 Red Mountain Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

274 Red Mountain Dr

274 Red Mountain Dr · (707) 524-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

274 Red Mountain Dr, Cloverdale, CA 95425

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 274 Red Mountain Dr · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Cloverdale - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, This home has a large living area, with a fireplace! Open design allows visibility from the kitchen to the living room to easily spend time with guests. Large kitchen space includes, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plus has a delightful kitchen nook for a dining table! Lots of windows with nice light throughout house. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. 2 car garage with washer and dryer, work bench and plenty of storage cabinets. Fenced in backyard with patio, room for a garden. Heating & A/C. Cherry tree in front yard. 55 and over community. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE5845649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have any available units?
274 Red Mountain Dr has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 274 Red Mountain Dr have?
Some of 274 Red Mountain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Red Mountain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
274 Red Mountain Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Red Mountain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr does offer parking.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr has a pool.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have accessible units?
No, 274 Red Mountain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Red Mountain Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 274 Red Mountain Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 274 Red Mountain Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CANovato, CAUkiah, CAGuerneville, CA
St. Helena, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CA
Calistoga, CAWindsor, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Sonoma State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity