Last updated July 17 2020

185 Grace Ct

185 Grace Court · (707) 894-9201
Location

185 Grace Court, Cloverdale, CA 95425

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 185 Grace Ct · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1756 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spread Out in This Large Home on a Large Lot in Small Town Cloverdale! - Virtual Tour Here https://view.paradym.com/idx/185-Grace-Court-Cloverdale-CA-95425/4486742 At the end of a court, within walking distance of Downtown Cloverdale, this freshly painted 1728 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a single level feel. The sliding glass doors onto the front porch allow plenty of light into the home. All of the rooms are spacious. Large upper and lower level backyard spaces make it easy to enjoy the outdoors. The basement/garage has an extra 720 square feet on the first level, giving this home possibilities. Along with parking in front of the garage, there is additional parking large enough for an RV, a boat, cars, toys, etc. on the North side of the home.

(RLNE5891563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Grace Ct have any available units?
185 Grace Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 185 Grace Ct currently offering any rent specials?
185 Grace Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Grace Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Grace Ct is pet friendly.
Does 185 Grace Ct offer parking?
Yes, 185 Grace Ct offers parking.
Does 185 Grace Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Grace Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Grace Ct have a pool?
No, 185 Grace Ct does not have a pool.
Does 185 Grace Ct have accessible units?
No, 185 Grace Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Grace Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Grace Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Grace Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Grace Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
