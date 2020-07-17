185 Grace Ct

Amenities

Spread Out in This Large Home on a Large Lot in Small Town Cloverdale! - Virtual Tour Here https://view.paradym.com/idx/185-Grace-Court-Cloverdale-CA-95425/4486742 At the end of a court, within walking distance of Downtown Cloverdale, this freshly painted 1728 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a single level feel. The sliding glass doors onto the front porch allow plenty of light into the home. All of the rooms are spacious. Large upper and lower level backyard spaces make it easy to enjoy the outdoors. The basement/garage has an extra 720 square feet on the first level, giving this home possibilities. Along with parking in front of the garage, there is additional parking large enough for an RV, a boat, cars, toys, etc. on the North side of the home.



(RLNE5891563)