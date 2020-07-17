All apartments in Clearlake Riviera
Clearlake Riviera, CA
10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451
10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451

10796 Boren Bega Drive · (415) 777-8600
Location

10796 Boren Bega Drive, Clearlake Riviera, CA 95451

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Renovated and Move-In Ready! 100% Electrical, No Propane or Gas; Kelseyville Riviera 2bd 2ba w/ optional Garage, Large Yard and Grand Deck w/ Amazing Views of the mountain and pee-a-boo Lake... Modern Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets, Open Living Area and Two Bathrooms (one master and one junior). Brand New Multiple Zoned Ac/Heating Unit, Newly Painted Interior, Newer Roof, Sub Floor Insulation, New Stove/Microwave, New Ceiling Fans throughout, New Luxury Vinyl Flooring and Base Molding, Landscaped Garden w/ Rock and Natural Pond Features, Solar Motion Security Lights, New Low Flow Toilets, New 50 Gallon Water Heater, Dual Walk-In Closets, Cable and Internet Ready. Landscaped Front and Rear Yard!

Perfectly Located near the New Konocti Harbor Resort & Spa, Riviera Shopping Center, Richmond Park. Just 7 Miles to Downtown Kelseyville, 15 miles into the Vibrant Town of Lakeport and a short bike ride distance to Riveria elementary schools. This property will give you the privacy you desire and extra space you deserve for relaxation or home office work.

To apply email us at info@lakecountyrentals.com or fax your supporting documents to Carl at fax# 1-888-266-0118 To schedule a viewing call: Lake County Rentals main office 415-777-8600 ask for Carl. We respect and adhere to fair housing laws.

Comprehensive Credit and Background Check Required: Check required including but not limited to evictions, criminal, public records, references, income, debt to income ratios and rental history. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking, and No Federally Prohibited Plants, Animals or Illegal Activity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have any available units?
10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have?
Some of 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 currently offering any rent specials?
10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 pet-friendly?
No, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearlake Riviera.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 offer parking?
Yes, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 offers parking.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have a pool?
Yes, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 has a pool.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have accessible units?
No, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 does not have accessible units.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451 has units with air conditioning.
