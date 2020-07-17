10796 Boren Bega Drive Unit A Kelseyville Ca 95451

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Renovated and Move-In Ready! 100% Electrical, No Propane or Gas; Kelseyville Riviera 2bd 2ba w/ optional Garage, Large Yard and Grand Deck w/ Amazing Views of the mountain and pee-a-boo Lake... Modern Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets, Open Living Area and Two Bathrooms (one master and one junior). Brand New Multiple Zoned Ac/Heating Unit, Newly Painted Interior, Newer Roof, Sub Floor Insulation, New Stove/Microwave, New Ceiling Fans throughout, New Luxury Vinyl Flooring and Base Molding, Landscaped Garden w/ Rock and Natural Pond Features, Solar Motion Security Lights, New Low Flow Toilets, New 50 Gallon Water Heater, Dual Walk-In Closets, Cable and Internet Ready. Landscaped Front and Rear Yard!



Perfectly Located near the New Konocti Harbor Resort & Spa, Riviera Shopping Center, Richmond Park. Just 7 Miles to Downtown Kelseyville, 15 miles into the Vibrant Town of Lakeport and a short bike ride distance to Riveria elementary schools. This property will give you the privacy you desire and extra space you deserve for relaxation or home office work.



To apply email us at info@lakecountyrentals.com or fax your supporting documents to Carl at fax# 1-888-266-0118 To schedule a viewing call: Lake County Rentals main office 415-777-8600 ask for Carl. We respect and adhere to fair housing laws.



Comprehensive Credit and Background Check Required: Check required including but not limited to evictions, criminal, public records, references, income, debt to income ratios and rental history. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking, and No Federally Prohibited Plants, Animals or Illegal Activity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4022879)