Claremont, CA
Claremont Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

Claremont Park

516 S Indian Hill Blvd · (833) 300-0801
Location

516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 510-104 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 512-201 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 520-202 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Claremont Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
fire pit
Discover Claremont Park.

We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such

A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment. New Dog Park for our furry friends with 2 designated Pet Areas. WiFi access for pool area and gym. Lush and beautiful landscaped grounds throughout. Two 24 hour laundry facilities. Fully equipped fitness center with Sauna and 24 hour access. Conveniently close to major shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and freeways. Pet friendly community for dogs and cats.

Minutes from the shops and dining of Claremont Village, and with easy access to the 10, 57 and 210, you will discover a tranquil community of one and two bedroom apartment homes - Claremont Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Claremont Park have any available units?
Claremont Park has 3 units available starting at $1,941 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Claremont Park have?
Some of Claremont Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Claremont Park currently offering any rent specials?
Claremont Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Claremont Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Claremont Park is pet friendly.
Does Claremont Park offer parking?
Yes, Claremont Park offers parking.
Does Claremont Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Claremont Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Claremont Park have a pool?
Yes, Claremont Park has a pool.
Does Claremont Park have accessible units?
No, Claremont Park does not have accessible units.
Does Claremont Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Claremont Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Claremont Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Claremont Park has units with air conditioning.
