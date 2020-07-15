Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna fire pit

Discover Claremont Park.



We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such



A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment. New Dog Park for our furry friends with 2 designated Pet Areas. WiFi access for pool area and gym. Lush and beautiful landscaped grounds throughout. Two 24 hour laundry facilities. Fully equipped fitness center with Sauna and 24 hour access. Conveniently close to major shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and freeways. Pet friendly community for dogs and cats.



Minutes from the shops and dining of Claremont Village, and with easy access to the 10, 57 and 210, you will discover a tranquil community of one and two bedroom apartment homes - Claremont Park!