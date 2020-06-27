All apartments in Claremont
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

888 Syracuse Drive

888 Syracuse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

888 Syracuse Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Condit

Amenities

Great location -- across Lewis Park!!! New Paint; granite kitchen counter top; ceramic tile floor and laminate floor. 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping centers and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Syracuse Drive have any available units?
888 Syracuse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 888 Syracuse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
888 Syracuse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Syracuse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive offer parking?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have a pool?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have accessible units?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 Syracuse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
