Great location -- across Lewis Park!!! New Paint; granite kitchen counter top; ceramic tile floor and laminate floor. 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping centers and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 888 Syracuse Drive have any available units?
888 Syracuse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 888 Syracuse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
888 Syracuse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.