Claremont, CA
798 Lander Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

798 Lander Circle

798 Lander Circle · (909) 952-3764
Location

798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288

Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi. Solar-assisted water heat. Recently remodeled kitchen, living/dining rooms, new laminate floors throughout, new patio door with secure pet entrance, large walk-in shower upstairs, full mirrored wall in master bedroom, partial in second bedroom. Large, private patio with security light. Some appliances, W/D (no warranty), two-car garage with ample cabinet storage, trash service. Small pet allowed with additional fee. (Refrigerator and furniture shown in photos not included.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/798-lander-circle-claremont-ca/310288
Property Id 310288

(RLNE5953866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Lander Circle have any available units?
798 Lander Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 798 Lander Circle have?
Some of 798 Lander Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Lander Circle currently offering any rent specials?
798 Lander Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Lander Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 798 Lander Circle is pet friendly.
Does 798 Lander Circle offer parking?
Yes, 798 Lander Circle offers parking.
Does 798 Lander Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 798 Lander Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Lander Circle have a pool?
Yes, 798 Lander Circle has a pool.
Does 798 Lander Circle have accessible units?
No, 798 Lander Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Lander Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 Lander Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 798 Lander Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 798 Lander Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
