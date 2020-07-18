Amenities
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288
Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi. Solar-assisted water heat. Recently remodeled kitchen, living/dining rooms, new laminate floors throughout, new patio door with secure pet entrance, large walk-in shower upstairs, full mirrored wall in master bedroom, partial in second bedroom. Large, private patio with security light. Some appliances, W/D (no warranty), two-car garage with ample cabinet storage, trash service. Small pet allowed with additional fee. (Refrigerator and furniture shown in photos not included.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/798-lander-circle-claremont-ca/310288
(RLNE5953866)