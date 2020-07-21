All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 790 S College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
790 S College Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

790 S College Avenue

790 South College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

790 South College Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Claremont South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home in sought-after location for lease! Don't miss out, this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 S College Avenue have any available units?
790 S College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 790 S College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
790 S College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 S College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 790 S College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 790 S College Avenue offer parking?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 790 S College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 S College Avenue have a pool?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 790 S College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 790 S College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 S College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 S College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClaremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University